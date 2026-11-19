Chinese universities bought NVIDIA chips despite US export bans
Despite US export bans, at least six Chinese universities, including some with strong military ties, have managed to buy NVIDIA chips, according to a CNN report.
These schools picked up older models like the A100 and A800, showing it's still tough for the US to keep advanced tech out of certain hands.
Suppliers helped military-linked universities circumvent bans
Turns out, these universities got around restrictions by working with lesser-known Chinese suppliers.
Schools like Harbin Institute of Technology and Northwestern Polytechnical University, both closely linked to China's military, were named.
The situation highlights how tricky it is to enforce these bans, especially as smuggling networks keep finding new ways in.