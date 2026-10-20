Chris Olah left university at 18 then co-founded Anthropic
Technology
Chris Olah left university at 18 to help an acquaintance who was facing criminal charges and chase his passion for technology.
Fast forward, and he's now co-founder of Anthropic, the company behind the Claude family of AI models.
Olah's story is all about following your curiosity and making big moves in tech.
Olah studies AI interpretability at Anthropic
After earning a Thiel Fellowship for young innovators, Olah's blog posts on neural networks helped him, and he later joined Google Brain in 2015 and OpenAI in 2018.
At Anthropic, he works on AI interpretability, aiming to understand how artificial intelligence systems process information and arrive at their answers.