Chris Schmitz: AI spurs global 'agentic flooding' in public services

Public service systems around the world are seeing a big jump in requests, as AI tools make it easier for people to fill forms and file complaints without the usual hassle.

researcher Chris Schmitz calls this surge "agentic flooding," and says it's giving more people, especially those who struggled before, a real shot at getting their voices heard.

As Schmitz puts it, "This could be the moment to say, 'we need to rethink pretty much everything about how this process looks.'"