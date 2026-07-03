Christ University students pitch AI at Samsung Solve for Tomorrow
At Christ University's Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2026 event, young innovators pitched creative AI ideas for social issues: think cancer detection tools, rural-friendly language models like AI Kisan e-Mitra, and tech to make dangerous jobs safer.
Faculty experts were present during the session, listening as students pitched ideas on healthcare, farming, and public safety.
Samsung Solve mentorship and ₹2cr grants
Samsung Solve for Tomorrow supports changemakers aged 14-22 by offering mentorship, prototype funding, and ₹2 crore in grants.
Past winners include Pranet Khetan, who created ParaSpeak, a speech device for voice-impaired patients, with help from Samsung and IIT Delhi.
Applications are open until midnight on 3 July 2026; the Grand Finale happens this October in Delhi NCR.