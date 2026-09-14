Christina Popper warns 1980s AI selfies raise privacy concerns
Technology
The viral 1980s AI photo trend, where you upload selfies to get those throwback portraits, might look fun, but it's raising real privacy questions.
Turns out platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini keep your photos even after you're done.
Cybersecurity expert Christina Popper points out these images can include sensitive details like when and where they were taken.
Platforms keep photos for varying periods
Different apps have different rules for keeping your info: ChatGPT hangs on to deleted data for up to 30 days, Gemini keeps it for 18 months, and if a user allows chats to be used for training, Claude may keep de-identified versions for up to five years.
Popper suggests taking a moment before joining in on trends like this: use privacy settings and think twice about what you share.