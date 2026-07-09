Chrome 150 adds dedicated back button to Android browser

Chrome adds site controls, reorganizes menu

There's also a fresh "Site controls" option in the menu, making it easier to tweak site settings.

The Bookmark and Download buttons have moved to the right side (so don't be surprised if your muscle memory needs an update), and "Add to Home screen" is now called "Install and create shortcut," tucked further down the menu.

These tweaks follow earlier updates like Reading mode, showing Google's still working on making Chrome more user-friendly.

Chrome 150 is available worldwide now on the Play Store.