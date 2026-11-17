Chrome 157 arrives on Googlebook OS with hover-to-expand vertical tabs
Chrome 157 just dropped for Googlebook OS, and it's packed with fresh features to make browsing smoother.
You'll notice vertical tabs that expand when you hover, plus you can finally resize the tab bar.
There's also a handy new way to share tabs during video calls, and direct links to Chrome settings if you want quicker access.
Chrome 157 saves to Google Drive
Saving files is easier now: just use the updated "Save As" dialog to pop things right into Google Drive.
The update also polishes up the Bookmarks Bar, Address Bar (with a new text-editing menu), and right-clicking on bookmarks feels better.
On top of all that, Chrome 157 brings stability boosts for extensions and keyboard shortcuts, so everything runs more reliably while you browse or multitask.