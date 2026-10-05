Chrome Gemini bug could let extensions access data, Google patched

A serious bug was found in Chrome's Gemini AI that could let shady browser extensions sneak into private parts of your browser and grab your data.

The flaw, CVE-2026-0628, spotted by senior principal security researcher Gal Weizman from Palo Alto Networks's Unit 42 team, affects Chrome versions before 143.0.7499.192.

If you have not updated Chrome lately, now is the time. Google patched this back in January 2026.