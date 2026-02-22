Google Chrome gets an AI upgrade: Check what's new

Google has upgraded the AI Mode in its desktop browser, Chrome, with a new feature in the address bar. The update comes after last month's major Gemini in Chrome update. Previously, users could access AI Mode by clicking a button on the right side of the Omnibox. The latest upgrade introduces a 'plus' menu on the left side of this interface, similar to what is seen on google.com/ai.

Enhanced capabilities 'Most recent tabs' feature now available The 'plus' menu in Chrome's AI Mode comes with a number of new features. These include the ability to access your most recent tabs, add images or files, and use tools like Create Images (Nano Banana) and Deep Search. The update also brings support for Gemini 3 models - Auto and Pro - further enhancing the capabilities of this innovative feature.

Enhanced interaction Users can now share contents of open pages with AI A major highlight of the latest update is the "Most recent tabs" feature. This lets users share the contents of their open pages with AI Mode, just like Gemini in Chrome does. The feature can be used for a variety of tasks such as asking questions or even summarizing sites.

