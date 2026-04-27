Chrome may soon let users share tabs seamlessly across devices

Enhanced functionality

Automatic tab opening on receiving device

The new feature builds on Chrome's existing tab-sharing system but makes it more accessible from the address bar interface. Google is also testing a new way of handling incoming tabs by automatically opening them on the receiving device instead of requiring manual confirmation through a notification prompt. A toast notification will still appear to inform users about the opened tab, but this change is currently being tested in Chrome Canary, which is Google's platform for testing early-stage features.