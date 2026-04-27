Chrome may soon let users share tabs seamlessly across devices
What's the story
Google is working on a new feature for its Chrome browser that will let users share tabs across different devices. The update was highlighted on X by Leopeva64, a popular tipster. It would add an option to the omnibox context menu, allowing users to quickly send an open tab to another device linked with the same Google account.
Enhanced functionality
Automatic tab opening on receiving device
The new feature builds on Chrome's existing tab-sharing system but makes it more accessible from the address bar interface. Google is also testing a new way of handling incoming tabs by automatically opening them on the receiving device instead of requiring manual confirmation through a notification prompt. A toast notification will still appear to inform users about the opened tab, but this change is currently being tested in Chrome Canary, which is Google's platform for testing early-stage features.
Experimental feature
Physical gestures for tab transfer
Google is also exploring the idea of using physical gestures to send tabs. The company is testing a feature where users could transfer a tab by double-tapping their phone against a surface. This feature seems to be in early development and may depend on proximity-based detection, but there is no word on how or when it could be rolled out to stable versions of Chrome.