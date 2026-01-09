Next Article
ChromeOS isn't going anywhere, says Google VP
Technology
Worried that ChromeOS might disappear? No need—Google's VP John Maletis just made it clear that ChromeOS is sticking around.
Even though Google recently introduced AluminumOS (an Android-based system), Maletis described this move as an "evolution" for ChromeOS, so it seems your Chromebooks are safe.
What's changing (and what's not)
The new AluminumOS is part of Google's plan to make ChromeOS and Android work better together, especially for sharing data and using AI features.
For now, both systems will exist side by side with their own strengths.
Plus, Google is keeping its promise of 10 years of software updates for ChromeOS devices, so you're covered for the long haul.