Northern lights could light up 12 US states tonight
Technology
Heads up, sky-watchers: the northern lights might be visible in 12 US states overnight, thanks to strong solar winds and a few solar eruptions.
This means more people than usual—especially those further south—could catch the auroras lighting up the sky.
Where and when can you spot them?
NOAA says folks in Alaska, Washington, Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, and New York have a shot at seeing the show.
The best viewing window is between 1:00am and 7:00am EST on January 9.
Tips for catching the auroras
Find a dark spot with a clear view of the northern sky—city lights make it harder to see.
Let your eyes adjust for about half an hour.
Pro tip: your phone's camera might pick up faint auroras before you can see them yourself!