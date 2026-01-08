Northern lights could light up 12 US states tonight

NOAA says folks in Alaska , Washington, Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, and New York have a shot at seeing the show. The best viewing window is between 1:00am and 7:00am EST on January 9.

Tips for catching the auroras

Find a dark spot with a clear view of the northern sky—city lights make it harder to see.

Let your eyes adjust for about half an hour.

Pro tip: your phone's camera might pick up faint auroras before you can see them yourself!