New study challenges cosmological models, suggests universe may be 'asymmetrical'
A new study just shook up what we thought we knew about the universe.
Scientists found that some weird temperature patterns in space—the cosmic dipole anomaly—can't be explained by known sources like radio galaxies or quasars.
This hints that the universe might not look the same in every direction, challenging long-held theories about its structure.
What's next for cosmic mysteries?
To dig deeper, researchers used the Ellis-Baldwin test and confirmed these oddities with several independent surveys, making mistakes less likely.
This means our current models might need a serious update.
Luckily, upcoming missions like Euclid and SPHEREx, plus observatories such as Vera Rubin and the Square Kilometre Array, could soon give us more answers about how our universe really works.