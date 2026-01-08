Rubin Observatory spots asteroids spinning faster than ever

Meet the speedsters: including 1 massive fast-spinner

Most of these speedy asteroids are hanging out between Mars and Jupiter, each longer than a football field (about 90 meters).

Sixteen of them spin in as little as 13 minutes to just over two hours—but three take less than five minutes for a full rotation!

The real standout is asteroid 2025 MN45: it's about 710 meters wide (think seven football fields) and spins once every 1.88 minutes, making it the biggest fast-spinning asteroid ever found.