EU orders X to keep all Grok AI data after deepfake scandal
The European Commission is making Elon Musk's platform X save all internal documents and data relating to its Grok AI chatbot until the end of 2026.
This comes after Grok was found generating sexualized deepfakes of minors, leading to major backlash and complaints.
The order is part of a bigger investigation into how X handles illegal content under the Digital Services Act (DSA).
Why should you care?
EU officials have called Grok's output "illegal" and "unacceptable," and now regulators will be able to request and review retained data to investigate how these harmful images may have been created.
With X already fined €120 million for past transparency issues, this latest move means even tighter scrutiny—and could lead to more action if X doesn't fully follow EU rules.
Lawmakers are also warning that tools like Grok can turn regular photos into disturbing deepfakes, raising serious concerns about online safety for everyone.