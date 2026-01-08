EU orders X to keep all Grok AI data after deepfake scandal

Why should you care?

EU officials have called Grok's output "illegal" and "unacceptable," and now regulators will be able to request and review retained data to investigate how these harmful images may have been created.

With X already fined €120 million for past transparency issues, this latest move means even tighter scrutiny—and could lead to more action if X doesn't fully follow EU rules.

Lawmakers are also warning that tools like Grok can turn regular photos into disturbing deepfakes, raising serious concerns about online safety for everyone.