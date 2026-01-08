Hyundai is bringing AI-powered Atlas robots to its factories

Hyundai is teaming up with Google DeepMind and Boston Dynamics to begin deploying Gemini-powered Atlas robots at its Savannah, Georgia plant. Trials start soon, with initial deployment for sequencing tasks set for 2028 and more complex operations planned by 2030. The big reveal happened at CES 2026.

What makes these robots special? Atlas robots have 56 flexible joints and hands with tactile sensing, letting them handle tricky tasks on the assembly line.

They can lift up to 50kg, have a reach of 2.3m, and keep working in tough conditions—from freezing cold to hot factory floors—even if things get wet.

Smarter robots with Gemini Thanks to Gemini Robotics tech, Atlas can actually understand what's happening around them and adjust on the fly—no constant reprogramming needed.

Plus, they run on a four-hour swappable battery so they're ready for long shifts.