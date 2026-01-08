Next Article
Comet 24P/Schaumasse swings by in January 2026
Heads up, space fans: Comet 24P/Schaumasse is making its closest pass to the Sun on January 8, 2026.
Discovered back in 1911, this comet only comes around every eight years, and it usually gets brighter as it heats up near the Sun.
How to spot it
Right now, you'll need a telescope (at least six inches) since the comet isn't bright enough for the naked eye.
Look for it before dawn near the Virgo constellation—about five degrees left of the star Vindemiatrix.
If you're not sure where to look, an astronomy app on your phone can help you track it down as it reaches peak brightness around perihelion.