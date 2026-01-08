Gmail just got a Gemini AI upgrade—here's what's cool
Gmail is getting smarter thanks to Google's Gemini AI.
Now, you can get quick summaries of long email threads, smarter suggested replies, and better proofreading—all aimed at saving you time.
Plus, there's a new side panel that lets you search your inbox using plain language.
Key features at a glance
Gemini can now condense lengthy conversations into bite-sized overviews so you don't have to scroll forever.
The upgraded "Help Me Write" and Suggested Replies use the context of your emails to draft personalized responses with one tap—no more robotic replies.
Proofreading gets an upgrade
Grammar, word choice, and clarity suggestions are sharper than ever, thanks to Gemini under the hood.
This means your emails look polished without extra effort.
Who gets these features?
Basic tools like thread summaries and contextual replies are rolling out to most Gmail users. But if you want all the advanced Gemini perks, you'll need a Google AI Pro or Ultra subscription.
Either way, Gmail is aiming to make inbox management way less of a chore for everyone.