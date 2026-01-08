Gmail just got a Gemini AI upgrade—here's what's cool

Gmail is getting smarter thanks to Google's Gemini AI. Now, you can get quick summaries of long email threads, smarter suggested replies, and better proofreading—all aimed at saving you time. Plus, there's a new side panel that lets you search your inbox using plain language.

Key features at a glance Gemini can now condense lengthy conversations into bite-sized overviews so you don't have to scroll forever.

The upgraded "Help Me Write" and Suggested Replies use the context of your emails to draft personalized responses with one tap—no more robotic replies.

Proofreading gets an upgrade Grammar, word choice, and clarity suggestions are sharper than ever, thanks to Gemini under the hood.

This means your emails look polished without extra effort.