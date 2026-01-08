Gmail just got its biggest glow-up in 20 years with Gemini AI

Gmail is getting a massive upgrade, thanks to Google's new Gemini 3 AI. The update brings smart features like AI Overviews, a new AI Inbox, Help Me Write, Suggested Replies, and Proofread—basically turning your inbox into a personal assistant. Some tools are free for everyone, but the most advanced ones will need a paid subscription.

What's actually new? AI Overviews can answer questions like "Who was the plumber that gave me a quote?" by searching your emails and even summarizing long threads.

The new AI Inbox offers an optional daily briefing view that highlights priority emails and reminders about things you might miss, in addition to the traditional list view.

Help Me Write and Suggested Replies are free; you'll need Google AI Pro or Ultra for AI Overview search answers and Proofread, while AI Overview thread summaries are free for everyone.

Smarter email management (and less stress) AI now helps flag urgent stuff (like travel deals about to expire or unpaid bills) and pulls out key info from past messages so you don't have to dig.

Proofread checks grammar and tone as you type, making it easier to sound polished without overthinking it.