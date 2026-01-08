Next Article
OPPO takes on Apple with new foldables: Find N6 and N7
Technology
OPPO is jumping into the foldable phone game in 2026, aiming straight at Apple's rumored iPhone Fold.
The Find N6 drops first—hitting China in February and going global in March—while the wider Find N7 is expected to launch in September, both hoping to grab attention from anyone eyeing a next-gen device.
What's inside? Big screens, big power
The Find N6 packs serious specs: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, 16GB RAM, an 8.12-inch sharp OLED display, and a standout 200MP main camera.
The Find N7 is expected to keep those high-end features but goes for a wider book-style design (think more screen space), plus a hefty 6,000mAh battery with fast charging.
Pricing isn't out yet, but the previous model, the Find N5, started at around ¥8,999 in China.