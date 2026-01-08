OPPO takes on Apple with new foldables: Find N6 and N7

What's inside? Big screens, big power

The Find N6 packs serious specs: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, 16GB RAM, an 8.12-inch sharp OLED display, and a standout 200MP main camera.

The Find N7 is expected to keep those high-end features but goes for a wider book-style design (think more screen space), plus a hefty 6,000mAh battery with fast charging.

Pricing isn't out yet, but the previous model, the Find N5, started at around ¥8,999 in China.