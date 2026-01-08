ESA-NASA's Mars Sample Return mission scrapped after budget cuts

ESA's Director General Josef Aschbacher explained that Europe, alone, cannot afford the Mars Return Mission, and the cancelation comes after NASA budget cuts following political changes in the US. With plans now on hold, scientists will have to wait longer to study real Martian rocks here on Earth.

What's next for ESA and NASA?

Even though this mission is off the table, ESA and NASA aren't breaking up. They're still teaming up on projects like the Rosalind Franklin rover—set to drill deep into Mars in 2028 searching for signs of life.

Meanwhile, ESA is pushing ahead with 65 other missions in 2026 thanks to strong support from countries like Germany, France, and Italy.