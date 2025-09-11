Next Article
Chrysalis AI: New platform helps teachers track students' emotional growth
Chennai startup Chrysalis recently launched its new AI platform, hoping to change how schools support students.
Called Chrysalis AI, the tool helps teachers and parents track students' social and emotional growth.
CEO Chitra Ravi led the project, aiming to make learning more tailored for every kid.
The tool gives real-time insights into each student's performance
Chrysalis AI gives teachers real-time insights into what each student is good at and where they might need extra help—all the way up to Class 8.
Parents get reports and tips through an app. Plus, there's a free "AI Samarth" module so educators and parents can learn how to use these tools together.
There's real excitement about this next step in education.