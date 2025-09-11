Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS has an unusual 'anti-tail': What is it

Comet's color shift and cyanide production

Turns out, 3I/ATLAS has more carbon dioxide than water in its coma than scientists expected.

Its color has also shifted from red to blue-green, hinting at a boost in cyanide production without iron.

Unlike previous interstellar objects like 'Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov, this one is broadly considered to be a comet—giving researchers a rare chance to study what these cosmic travelers are made of before it leaves our solar system.