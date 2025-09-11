Next Article
Gmail's new 'Purchases' tab makes online shopping easier
Gmail just rolled out a new "Purchases" tab, making it way easier to keep track of all your online shopping.
Now, order confirmations and shipping updates land in one spot—no more digging through your inbox.
This builds on Gmail's existing features that highlight packages arriving soon and show handy tracking cards.
Promotions section getting a refresh
The Promotions section is getting a refresh too.
You'll see flagged deal alerts and can sort emails from brands you actually interact with, either by what's most relevant or most recent.
These updates are coming soon to personal Gmail accounts on mobile, so keeping up with sales and orders should feel a lot less messy.