CII Mysuru Zone stages AI summit at L&T Technology Services
CII Mysuru Zone is bringing the AI Summit 2026 to L&T Technology Services on November 25, kicking off at 9:30am.
The focus? Real-world uses of AI that actually help businesses compete.
Mahesh Ramachandran, who started the 100 MW Setupuram AI Data Centre, will deliver the keynote address.
Talks, demos and practical AI tips
Expect talks from industry leaders like Bhaskar Kalale, past chairman, CII Mysuru, and chairman, EqualizeRCM, and Caleb Munigety, head, Enterprise AI, Bosch Ltd. plus hands-on demos and a Live Experience Zone showing off cool AI solutions from startups and big companies alike.
Arun Krishnan, convener, CII Mysuru AI Enablement Panel, and chairman and managing director, Mysore Polymers and Rubber Products, along with the co-conveners of the panel, Adarsh Sudhindra and Navin Patel, said it is a chance to learn first-hand from companies already putting AI to work.
Whether you're a student or a tech pro looking to take your AI game beyond experiments, this summit promises real tips you can use.
Interested? Reach out to CII Mysuru Zone for details.