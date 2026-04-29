Cinelytic AI predicts overseas box office up to 88 territories Technology Apr 29, 2026

Ever wondered if a movie will be a hit or flop? Cinelytic's AI tool is here to help studios figure that out, way ahead of release.

By crunching numbers on budgets, genres, and release plans, it predicts overseas box office performance in up to 88 territories.

Big names like Warner Bros. and WME are already using it to make smarter decisions up to two years before a film even hits theaters.