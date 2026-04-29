Cinelytic AI predicts overseas box office up to 88 territories
Technology
Ever wondered if a movie will be a hit or flop? Cinelytic's AI tool is here to help studios figure that out, way ahead of release.
By crunching numbers on budgets, genres, and release plans, it predicts overseas box office performance in up to 88 territories.
Big names like Warner Bros. and WME are already using it to make smarter decisions up to two years before a film even hits theaters.
Cinelytic leaders say AI supports creativity
Cinelytic is run by CEO Tobias Queisser, who comes from finance, and co-founder Dev Sen, a NASA scientist, so it's got brains from both worlds.
The team says their AI isn't about replacing creativity but supporting it.