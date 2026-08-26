CISA says hackers hit more than 100 US water systems
Technology
More than 100 US water and wastewater systems were hit by hackers in July, according to CISA.
The attacks mostly targeted key control devices (PLCs) in states like Michigan and Minnesota, which help run critical parts of the water supply.
Officials suspect Iran behind PLC breaches
Hackers used AI tools to break into PLCs from big names like Siemens and Schneider Electric, causing some outages and messing with safety features like alarms.
While most water supplies stayed safe, officials think Iran could be behind the attacks due to rising tensions.
The incident has put a spotlight on how vulnerable essential US infrastructure can be to cyber threats.