Cisco hands major code overhaul to 27-year-old Padmanabhan Krishnamurthy
Technology
Cisco just handed 27-year-old Padmanabhan Krishnamurthy the massive job of rewriting almost all its legacy code, using unlimited AI tokens.
The move is part of Cisco's push to let younger employees drive big changes, with President and Chief Product Officer Jeetu Patel hoping this will give the company's tech a major refresh.
Padmanabhan Krishnamurthy leads Cisco 4-week team
Krishnamurthy, who joined Cisco after his startup EzDubs was acquired last year, pitched a bold new way to tackle the code revamp that quickly caught Patel's attention in San Francisco.
He'll lead a small team aiming to show real progress in just four weeks.
As Patel puts it, this project is all about shaking up old habits and letting creative ideas from new talent take center stage at Cisco.