Cisco warns of critical flaw in Firewall Management Center Technology Aug 16, 2025

Cisco just rolled out a must-install patch for a big security flaw in its Firewall Management Center (FMC).

This vulnerability—CVE-2025-20265, rated a perfect 10 on the danger scale—affects FMC versions 7.0.7 and 7.7.0 if RADIUS authentication is turned on.

Basically, it could let hackers run powerful commands without needing any access first, which is about as risky as it sounds.