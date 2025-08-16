Next Article
Cisco warns of critical flaw in Firewall Management Center
Cisco just rolled out a must-install patch for a big security flaw in its Firewall Management Center (FMC).
This vulnerability—CVE-2025-20265, rated a perfect 10 on the danger scale—affects FMC versions 7.0.7 and 7.7.0 if RADIUS authentication is turned on.
Basically, it could let hackers run powerful commands without needing any access first, which is about as risky as it sounds.
Users should update right away to stay safe
Cisco says there's no workaround here: users should update right away to stay safe.
If you're running Cisco Secure Firewall ASA or Threat Defense (FTD) Software, you're in the clear—this issue doesn't affect those products.
To patch up, just log in and grab the update from Cisco's Security Advisory page that matches your FMC version.