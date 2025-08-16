Microsoft sued over Windows 10 end-of-life e-waste concerns Technology Aug 16, 2025

Microsoft is getting taken to court by California resident Lavrens Klein for its plan to stop free security updates for Windows 10 after October 14, 2025.

The lawsuit says this will push millions of users—many on older laptops and PCs—to either upgrade or shell out for new devices, even though about 43% of Windows users still rely on Windows 10.