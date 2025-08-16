Microsoft sued over Windows 10 end-of-life e-waste concerns
Microsoft is getting taken to court by California resident Lavrens Klein for its plan to stop free security updates for Windows 10 after October 14, 2025.
The lawsuit says this will push millions of users—many on older laptops and PCs—to either upgrade or shell out for new devices, even though about 43% of Windows users still rely on Windows 10.
Lawsuit highlights environmental impact of Microsoft's decision
Lavrens Klein's case isn't just about software—it points out that moving to Windows 11 requires newer hardware most people don't have.
Around 240 million devices can't run the latest version, so they'd end up as e-waste or expensive paperweights.
The lawsuit argues this could break California's consumer protection laws and adds unnecessary pressure on both wallets and the environment.
Klein wants Microsoft to continue supporting Windows 10
Lavrens Klein is asking the court to make Microsoft keep supporting Windows 10 until adoption rates drop significantly.
He hopes this would protect millions from forced upgrades and possible security risks.
For now, Microsoft says regular updates will end in October but some limited extended support options will be available.