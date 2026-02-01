Cisco's AI Summit 2026: How to register, speakers, agenda
Cisco's second annual AI Summit lands in San Francisco on February 3, 2026, beginning at 9:00am PT.
Hosted by CEO Chuck Robbins and President Jeetu Patel, this year's summit is all about how AI is shaking up enterprise networking, security, and operations.
Who's speaking at the summit
Expect a powerhouse lineup: Jensen Huang (NVIDIA), Sam Altman (OpenAI), Matt Garman (AWS), Dr. Fei-Fei Li (World Labs), Marc Andreessen (Andreessen Horowitz), Lip-Bu Tan (Intel), Amin Vahdat (Google), Mike Krieger (Anthropic), and Dylan Field (Figma).
They'll dive into hot topics like next-gen AI models, compute and silicon bottlenecks, new investment trends, and building smarter enterprise tools.
How AI is transforming enterprise operations
If you're curious about how AI is changing work behind the scenes—from automation to making IT smoother—this summit breaks it down with real-world insights from industry leaders.
Plus, you can catch all the action live online if you can't make it to San Francisco.