Citizen scientist helped discover RAD-BAARG bow and arrow radio galaxy

LOFAR finds shocked jets in RAD-BAARG

RAD-BAARG was first identified by a citizen scientist and then studied using LOFAR's low-frequency sky survey, which picked up faint details invisible to regular telescopes.

Scientists say its unusual shape comes from racing through a crowded galaxy cluster at supersonic speeds, creating shock waves that twist and compress its plasma jets.

As co-lead author Pratik Dabhade notes, future surveys may find many more such systems revealing interactions between jets, galaxies, and their environments.