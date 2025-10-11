Next Article
Claude AI can now create Excel dashboards, PowerPoint presentations
Technology
Claude, the AI from Anthropic, just got a handy upgrade—it can now create Microsoft Excel dashboards, Word docs, and PowerPoint presentations for you.
This means less time spent on boring manual tasks like formatting reports or crunching data, especially for anyone in business, product, or finance roles.
Upload data files to get polished reports
Just upload your data files to Claude, and it'll generate polished Excel sheets with charts, Word docs with tables, or PowerPoints with visuals—ready to use in both Microsoft Office and Google Workspace.
With these tasks automated, you can spend more time on big-picture thinking and less on paperwork.
To get started, turn on the "Code execution and file creation" setting in Claude.