Bose is ending cloud support for its SoundTouch speakers
Bose is pulling the plug on cloud support for its SoundTouch speakers starting February 18th.
After that, these speakers (sold since 2013) won't stream music directly from services like Spotify or Amazon Music.
You'll still be able to play music using Bluetooth or an aux cable, but those handy preset streaming buttons will stop working.
Bose is offering a 25% discount on future purchases
A lot of users aren't thrilled about losing features they rely on. To soften the blow, Bose is offering a 25% discount on future purchases and says it's looking at possible trade-in options.
The company explained that keeping the old platform running just isn't practical anymore, thanks to new tech and changes from music services.
Long-term support for smart gadgets isn't easy
While Bose is ending support, brands like Sonos still keep some older devices connected to the cloud.
It's a reminder that long-term support for smart gadgets isn't easy—something most tech companies are still figuring out.