Edifier's Cyber speaker looks like a gaming PC

It offers a 2.1-channel setup delivering up to 120W power

You get a 2.1-channel setup delivering 60W continuous (120W peak) power, dual Class-D amps, and DSP processing for crisp sound.

It offers Bluetooth 6.0, USB, and analog connections, plus a 2.8-inch customizable display that can show PC stats or song lyrics.

Fast-charging USB-A and USB-C ports are built in, and the RGB lighting supports eight modes with 16.8 million colors—perfect for setting your vibe whether you're gaming, listening to music, or watching movies.