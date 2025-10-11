Edifier's Cyber speaker looks like a gaming PC
Edifier just dropped the Huazai New Cyber in China—a wireless speaker that looks straight out of a gaming PC.
Priced at 1,499 yuan (about $210), it features a transparent top showing off its internals and RGB lighting that mimics cooling fans.
The bottom packs a punch with a 4-inch subwoofer, three passive radiators, and two 52mm drivers.
You get a 2.1-channel setup delivering 60W continuous (120W peak) power, dual Class-D amps, and DSP processing for crisp sound.
It offers Bluetooth 6.0, USB, and analog connections, plus a 2.8-inch customizable display that can show PC stats or song lyrics.
Fast-charging USB-A and USB-C ports are built in, and the RGB lighting supports eight modes with 16.8 million colors—perfect for setting your vibe whether you're gaming, listening to music, or watching movies.
The Huazai New Cyber isn't just about looks—it's got a handy carry handle, customizable lighting, and preset sound modes for whatever you're into.
If you want your speaker to double as a cool desk accessory and a real audio upgrade, this one's worth a look.