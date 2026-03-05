Claude AI outage shows risks of over-reliance on AI tools

Anthropic spotted the issue early and got to work fast—investigating within minutes and rolling out fixes by early afternoon UTC. Full access was restored after about six hours of hiccups, with steady monitoring until everything was back to normal.

Outage raises questions about AI dependency

This outage didn't just frustrate users—it also highlighted some real risks.

With Claude recently topping app charts (and even getting caught up in Pentagon debates), the incident exposed how much big organizations rely on these AI tools—and how vulnerable things can get if they go down unexpectedly.