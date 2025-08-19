Next Article
Claude AI to be integrated into Xcode 26
Apple is preparing Anthropic's Claude AI right inside Xcode 26, joining ChatGPT as a built-in option.
The latest beta (beta 7) contains references to several versions of Claude, like Sonnet 4.0 and Opus 4, with the goal of making it easier for developers to get instant AI help without extra setup—similar to the ChatGPT integration announced at WWDC 2025.
Swift Assist will support Claude too
Swift Assist, Apple's coding helper first launched at WWDC 2024, is finally expanding beyond just ChatGPT and will support Claude too.
This move gives developers more choice in how they use AI while coding and highlights Apple's push to make Xcode a friendlier space for anyone who wants flexible, powerful tools right out of the box.