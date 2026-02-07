Claude AI's legal plugin sends enterprise software stocks crashing
Anthropic released plugins including a legal plugin for its Claude Cowork platform, and the impact was immediate—major enterprise software stocks like Thomson Reuters, RELX, and Wolters Kluwer tumbled by double-digit percentages after the news broke.
The move signals a big shift in how tech might handle legal work going forward.
Plugin automates document review, compliance checks, and more
Launched in late January or early February 2026, the Claude Cowork legal plugin automates tasks like document review, risk flagging, NDA sorting, and compliance checks.
It plugs right into company workflows to speed things up—but Anthropic reminds users that a real lawyer should still check everything before it goes live.
Anthropic is now going after enterprise software
Anthropic isn't just building AI models anymore—they're moving into full-on workflow tools for businesses.
They're taking on giants like Salesforce by making knowledge work and customer support smarter (and maybe a bit more competitive).