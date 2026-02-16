Claude AI's parent Anthropic opens 1st India office in Bengaluru

Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude, just opened its first India office in Bengaluru's Embassy Golf Links region—its second Asian base after Tokyo. The launch happened on February 16, with Irina Ghose leading since January.

India is Claude's 2nd-largest market India is now Claude's second-largest market, and run-rate revenue in India has doubled since October 2025.

Nearly half of Claude usage in India comprises computer and mathematical tasks: building applications, modernizing systems, and shipping production software.

Claude is already helping these companies Anthropic is working with big names like Air India (for faster software), Cognizant (helping 350,000 employees update legacy tech), Razorpay, Cred, and Pratham—which is testing a Claude-powered Anytime Testing Machine in schools for 1,500 students.