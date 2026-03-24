Claude can now perform tasks on your computer for you

Anthropic has announced a new feature that allows its AI chatbot, Claude, to perform tasks directly on a user's computer. The update marks a major step toward more interactive and action-oriented artificial intelligence systems. With this capability, Claude can do more than just respond to commands; it can actively carry out tasks like retrieving files, browsing the internet, and using developer tools.

Access Feature available for Claude Pro and Max subscribers The new feature is currently in a research preview phase and is only available to Claude Pro and Claude Max subscribers. It also works only on devices running macOS. The update builds on Anthropic's existing tools, including Claude Code and Claude Cowork, which can now perform tasks within a user's system.

Task execution How Claude interacts with your system When executing tasks, Claude prioritizes connectors with supported services like Google Calendar and Slack. If a connector is not available, the AI can still proceed by manually interacting with the system, mimicking keyboard and mouse actions. This way, it can open the files, use web browsers, and operate development tools as needed.

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Enhanced functionality Remote task assignment via Dispatch tool The new feature also works with Anthropic's Dispatch tool, letting users assign tasks to Claude remotely via their smartphone. These tasks can be anything from checking emails to opening sessions in Claude Code or running automated workflows. Despite the advanced capabilities, Anthropic has assured that Claude will always ask for user permission before performing any action on a computer.

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