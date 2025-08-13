Claude Opus 4.1 can process 1 million tokens at once
Anthropic just dropped Claude Opus 4.1, a big upgrade to its AI model that now handles up to one million tokens at once—twice what ChatGPT-5 can do.
For developers, that means you can feed it huge code files (think 75,000 lines) or super long documents (up to 750,000 words), making it way easier to tackle complex coding and research tasks.
Claude Opus 4.1 comes with a price bump
With all this extra power, Claude Opus 4.1 is great for analyzing entire codebases or sifting through stacks of legal docs and research papers without losing context.
But heads up: if you're using the API and go over 200K tokens, prices jump—the input cost is now $6 per million tokens (up from $3), and output is $22.50 (was $15).
So while it's supercharged for big projects, heavy users will feel the price bump.