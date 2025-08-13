Claude Opus 4.1 can process 1 million tokens at once

Claude Opus 4.1 comes with a price bump

With all this extra power, Claude Opus 4.1 is great for analyzing entire codebases or sifting through stacks of legal docs and research papers without losing context.

But heads up: if you're using the API and go over 200K tokens, prices jump—the input cost is now $6 per million tokens (up from $3), and output is $22.50 (was $15).

So while it's supercharged for big projects, heavy users will feel the price bump.