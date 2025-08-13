'Sez Us' launches in India: How it differs from others

Mobile verification, blockchain-powered sign-on

To fight bots and fake news—still a big issue in India—Sez Us now requires mobile verification for all users.

There's also a blockchain-powered sign-on so you control your digital identity, thanks to partnerships with Project Liberty and Frequency Network Foundation.

Sez Us is reaching out to creators from sports, entertainment, and politics, plus offering internships at Thiagarajar College of Engineering to help build a healthier space for India's creative community.