Claude Opus 4.1 outperforms OpenAI's o3 in coding tasks

Pricing and access

Claude Opus 4.1 nailed a 74.5% success rate on the SWE-bench Verified benchmark (up from last time), and also topped charts in Agentic Coding and Multilingual Q&A tasks—so if you're building or analyzing stuff, this could be your go-to tool.

Access comes via subscription: $20/month for Claude Pro or $100/month for Max users, plus you can tap into it through API on Amazon Bedrock or Google Cloud Vertex AI at the same price points.

Bonus tidbit: Anthropic recently blocked OpenAI from using its Claude Code feature as competition heats up before GPT-5 arrives!