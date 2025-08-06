Claude Opus 4.1 outperforms OpenAI's o3 in coding tasks
Anthropic just dropped Claude Opus 4.1, their latest AI model—and it's making some waves.
This version is especially strong at coding, reasoning, and data analysis, even outscoring big names like OpenAI's o3 and Gemini 2.5 Pro in certain tests.
It does have a few weak spots with visual reasoning and high school-level math, but overall, it's a solid upgrade for anyone into tech.
Pricing and access
Claude Opus 4.1 nailed a 74.5% success rate on the SWE-bench Verified benchmark (up from last time), and also topped charts in Agentic Coding and Multilingual Q&A tasks—so if you're building or analyzing stuff, this could be your go-to tool.
Access comes via subscription: $20/month for Claude Pro or $100/month for Max users, plus you can tap into it through API on Amazon Bedrock or Google Cloud Vertex AI at the same price points.
Bonus tidbit: Anthropic recently blocked OpenAI from using its Claude Code feature as competition heats up before GPT-5 arrives!