Apple is building its own AI chatbot to rival ChatGPT

Apple just launched a new internal squad called Answers, Knowledge, and Information (AKI) to build its very own AI chatbot. Led by Robby Walker and overseen by Apple's AI chief John Giannandrea, this is Apple's first real shot at making an in-house rival to ChatGPT and Google's AI tools.

The AI revolution in Apple's ecosystem The team isn't just working on a chatbot app—they're also upgrading the brains behind Siri, Spotlight, and Safari.

By moving away from relying on OpenAI's tech, Apple wants its own generative AI to power search and voice features across all its devices.

Apple is now actively hiring for the project Apple has started hiring engineers with search engine chops to help create a full-blown AI ecosystem.

This marks a shift from earlier doubts inside Apple about whether they could pull this off themselves.