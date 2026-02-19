Claude.ai's India run-rate revenue has doubled since announcing their expansion earlier this month (February 2026)

Claude.ai's India partnerships and initiatives

Led by Irina Ghose, Anthropic's India managing director, the Bengaluru hub is all about hiring local talent and teaming up with startups, nonprofits, and big companies.

Since announcing their expansion earlier this month (February 2026), their run-rate revenue in India has doubled.

They're also partnering with Indian names like EkStep Foundation (public infrastructure), Swiggy (tech protocols), Pratham (AI testing in schools), and Adalat AI (WhatsApp legal help in native languages).