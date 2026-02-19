Claude.ai's India run-rate revenue has doubled since announcing their expansion earlier this month (February 2026)
Technology
Anthropic, the team behind Claude.ai, just opened a new office in Bengaluru on February 19, 2026 (the day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026).
India is now Claude.ai's second-biggest market after the US, showing how much interest there is here.
Claude.ai's India partnerships and initiatives
Led by Irina Ghose, Anthropic's India managing director, the Bengaluru hub is all about hiring local talent and teaming up with startups, nonprofits, and big companies.
Since announcing their expansion earlier this month (February 2026), their run-rate revenue in India has doubled.
They're also partnering with Indian names like EkStep Foundation (public infrastructure), Swiggy (tech protocols), Pratham (AI testing in schools), and Adalat AI (WhatsApp legal help in native languages).