Claude's cowork now has agentic plug-ins to automate your work
Anthropic just dropped agentic plug-ins for its Cowork tool, making it way easier to automate everyday tasks—even if you don't code.
Now, you can set up things like file sorting or report generation with simple workflows, on your computer.
You can tweak and save the plug-ins locally
You get access to 11 open-source plug-ins that you can tweak and save locally.
These let you build and edit department-specific automations using slash commands and tools—no tech degree needed.
Organization-wide sharing is on the roadmap.
What's the availability?
Right now, these plug-ins are available to all paying Claude customers.
Anthropic says an organization-wide sharing tool is on the way, and that custom plug-ins are easy to build, edit, and share—taking on Microsoft Copilot by focusing on easy-to-use automation over flashy integrations.