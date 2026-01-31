Claude's cowork now has agentic plug-ins to automate your work

You get access to 11 open-source plug-ins that you can tweak and save locally. These let you build and edit department-specific automations using slash commands and tools—no tech degree needed. Organization-wide sharing is on the roadmap.

What's the availability?

Right now, these plug-ins are available to all paying Claude customers.

Anthropic says an organization-wide sharing tool is on the way, and that custom plug-ins are easy to build, edit, and share—taking on Microsoft Copilot by focusing on easy-to-use automation over flashy integrations.