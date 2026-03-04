Claude's ethical stand wins users, but rubs Trump administration the wrong way Technology Mar 04, 2026

Anthropic refused to allow its AI chatbot, Claude, to be used for autonomous weapons and domestic mass surveillance, and the Trump administration isn't thrilled about it.

The company says it doesn't want its tech powering autonomous weapons or risky government projects—a move that's reignited debates about whether chatbots like Claude and ChatGPT are reliable enough for high-stakes military use.