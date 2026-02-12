Claude's free plan now offers pro-level features

Anthropic has rolled out major new features for Claude's free plan—stuff that used to be Pro-only. As of February 2026, you can now create files, use Connectors, and tap into Skills without paying. This move comes right after OpenAI made changes to its ChatGPT plans.

New tools include document editing, app integrations, and more Now you can make and edit Excel sheets, PowerPoints, Word docs, and PDFs right in your chat.

The new Connectors let you link up with apps like Slack, Notion, Canva, Google Workspace, and more.

Skills let you save custom instructions and files for repeat tasks.

Plus: longer conversations are easier to manage with conversation compaction and responses feel more interactive.

No ads or pro tool paywalls Unlike ChatGPT—which put pro tools behind paywalls or ads—Claude's upgraded free tier gives you these features with no ads.

Anthropic even poked fun at OpenAI in a recent Super Bowl ad promising an ad-free experience.