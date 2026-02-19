Claude's Super Bowl ad sparks public debate, boosts app downloads
Claude, Anthropic's AI chatbot, shot up from 41st to 7th place on the US App Store after a bold Super Bowl LX ad campaign.
The ads poked fun at ChatGPT for adding ads, using dark humor to show AI pitching random products—like height-boosting insoles—instead of just helping out.
Claude saw a 32% jump in downloads
The buzz worked: from Sunday through Tuesday, Claude saw 148,000 US downloads—a 32% jump over the previous three days.
Daily installs jumped from about 37k to over 49k.
The buzz worked and even sparked a public spat
Anthropic leaned into the message: "Ads are coming to AI. But not to Claude."
This direct contrast with ChatGPT's new ads got people talking and even sparked a public spat with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who called the campaign "clearly dishonest" on X.
From 'quiet launch' to 'real competition'
Back in May (year not specified in source), Claude's launch was pretty quiet—just 157,000 global downloads in its first week and ranked #55 in the US way behind ChatGPT.
Now? It looks like there's real competition in town.