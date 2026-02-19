Claude's Super Bowl ad sparks public debate, boosts app downloads

Claude, Anthropic's AI chatbot, shot up from 41st to 7th place on the US App Store after a bold Super Bowl LX ad campaign. The ads poked fun at ChatGPT for adding ads, using dark humor to show AI pitching random products—like height-boosting insoles—instead of just helping out.

Claude saw a 32% jump in downloads The buzz worked: from Sunday through Tuesday, Claude saw 148,000 US downloads—a 32% jump over the previous three days.

Daily installs jumped from about 37k to over 49k.

The buzz worked and even sparked a public spat Anthropic leaned into the message: "Ads are coming to AI. But not to Claude."

This direct contrast with ChatGPT's new ads got people talking and even sparked a public spat with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who called the campaign "clearly dishonest" on X.