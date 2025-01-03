Summarize Simplifying... In short To clear your Facebook search history, head to "Settings & Privacy," then "Settings," followed by "Accounts Center," and finally "Your Information and Permissions."

Here, you can remove individual searches by tapping the cross icon next to them.

Here, you can remove individual searches by tapping the cross icon next to them.

Alternatively, you can clear all recent searches at once by tapping "Clear All" in the search icon at the top of your Feed.

There are two different ways to clear your search history

How to clear your Facebook search history

By Akash Pandey 05:43 pm Jan 03, 202505:43 pm

What's the story Facebook collects a history of your searches over time, which can reveal a lot about your interests and habits if you hand your phone to someone with the app open, even for just a minute. Clearing this history can help protect your privacy and improve the security of your account. Here how you can clear your recent searches.

User guide

Clearing history via Account Center

Open Facebook and tap the profile in the top right. Select "Settings & Privacy," then tap "Settings." Head to the "Accounts Center," followed by "Your Information and Permissions." Use "Search History" and select the account for which you'd like to clear recent searches. Tap the cross icon next to a recent search to remove it from your history.

Information

Clear your search history via Feed

There's also an alternate method to clear your recent searches: Tap the search icon at the top of your Feed. Select "See All" in the top right. Tap "Clear All" and confirm you action by pressing "CLEAR ALL." You can also clear individual searches.